Piper Sandler Cuts Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $80.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.13. 542,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $79.19 and a 12 month high of $118.80.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

