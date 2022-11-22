PlayDapp Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $56.93 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

