PLC Ultima Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 21st. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be purchased for about $1,010.16 or 0.06391339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market capitalization of $647.52 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 641,005 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

