POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.52, but opened at $6.98. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 2,584 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at $265,049.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber acquired 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,998 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,009,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,261,000 after purchasing an additional 791,372 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

