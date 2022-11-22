Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on POST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Post to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
Post Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
