Post (NYSE:POST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Post (NYSE:POST) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on POST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Post to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.68. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 72.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

