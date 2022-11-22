Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.70% of Kirby worth $25,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

KEX stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $745.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

