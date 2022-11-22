Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 365.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.34% of TechnipFMC worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after buying an additional 4,793,422 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.78. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HSBC upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.