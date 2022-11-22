Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 21,476 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 229,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,476 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after purchasing an additional 247,486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 206.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 697,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth about $67,202,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $111.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04.

Several research analysts have commented on GH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global cut Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

