Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,995,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,944,869 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.87% of JetBlue Airways worth $50,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth $31,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Melius began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.