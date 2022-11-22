Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $40,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 195,888 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.09.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $263.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $862.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.27 and a 200-day moving average of $310.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

