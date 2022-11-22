Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 134,467 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,426,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,467 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.07% of Wave Life Sciences worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 196,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 97.2% in the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,412 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,911,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 417,134 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WVE stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $5.31.

WVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

