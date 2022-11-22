Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $20,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

