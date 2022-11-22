ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PRA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ProAssurance to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

