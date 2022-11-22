Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.47. The company had a trading volume of 55,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $347.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,209 shares of company stock valued at $9,708,325. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

