Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.48

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.48 and last traded at $131.42, with a volume of 5603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.81.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.
Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $232,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.