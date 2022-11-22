Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $131.48

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.48 and last traded at $131.42, with a volume of 5603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,688 shares of company stock worth $13,069,239. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $232,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.