ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $10.91

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.24. ProPetro shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 1,883 shares trading hands.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 69.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,206,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProPetro by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $7,585,000. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $10,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

