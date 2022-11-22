Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Trading Down 36.2% This Week

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Provenance Blockchain

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io.

Buying and Selling Provenance Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

