Prudential PLC Acquires 231,178 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,178 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $32,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 286.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 131,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $31.15.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

