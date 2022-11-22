Prudential PLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 545,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,572,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.98% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KSA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,407. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $51.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36.

