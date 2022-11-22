Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 479,500 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 479,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,698,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prudential PLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.11. 32,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

