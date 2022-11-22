Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prudential PLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 73.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 48.5% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $158.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,927,579. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.01 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $280.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.70.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.32.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.