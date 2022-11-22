Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,099 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $318.21. The company had a trading volume of 22,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,046. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $318.38.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

