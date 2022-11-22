Prudential PLC Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,860 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,242,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 81,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 68,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,690,970. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82.

