Prudential PLC Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 249.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,068,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,238,000 after purchasing an additional 762,185 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 157.2% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 70,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 43,021 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 296,111 shares of company stock worth $21,582,900. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:BMY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 147,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,926,987. The firm has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
