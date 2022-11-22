Prudential PLC Has $13.90 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UNH stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.48. 47,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $523.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

