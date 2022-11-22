Prudential PLC Purchases 23,950 Shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Prudential PLC grew its position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 33.60% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF worth $19,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 141.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 564.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 24,773 shares during the period.

Shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.49. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

