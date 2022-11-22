Prudential PLC Purchases 28,230 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,230 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.2% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $68,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.16. 55,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

