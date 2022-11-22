Prudential PLC Purchases 59,050 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,132 shares of company stock worth $4,128,727. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 198,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,973,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.