Prudential PLC Purchases 59,050 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,132 shares of company stock worth $4,128,727. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 198,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,973,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

