Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 151,120 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1,305.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Avery Dennison worth $26,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 14.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.8% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 304,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.58. 5,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,353. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $221.76.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

