Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 542,151 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 542,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,321,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $389,645,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 446,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,509,252. The company has a market cap of $428.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

