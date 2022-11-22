Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 369,113 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 498,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,113 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $76,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.21. The stock had a trading volume of 69,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.20. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.