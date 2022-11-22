Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 79,694 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $96,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 74,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.