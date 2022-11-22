Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298,254 shares during the quarter. Avista comprises approximately 1.3% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Avista were worth $152,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Avista by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avista by 663.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AVA. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Avista Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.