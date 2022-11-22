Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,908 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $39,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,909. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,377 shares of company stock worth $8,826,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

