Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,486 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.30% of Delta Air Lines worth $55,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 126,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,794,612. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.18 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

