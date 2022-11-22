Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 217,151 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 244.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,151 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $84,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 418,786 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

ACN stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.96. 10,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,489. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

