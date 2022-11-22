Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 898,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 146,543 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $109,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,843,000. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.3% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 46.4% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 71,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 468.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $324,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $151.94. 82,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.10. The firm has a market cap of $412.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,678,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $18,448,759.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,678,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,212,333 shares of company stock worth $618,081,633. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.