Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 798,319 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,319 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $28,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.9 %

ATVI traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 100,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,139. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

