Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 999,068 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 999,068 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $35,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. 412,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,288,003. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

