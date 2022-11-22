Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606,346 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $63,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after acquiring an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.13. 62,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

