PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $605,200.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $605,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Up 0.5 %
PubMatic stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.13. 363,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,680. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
See Also
