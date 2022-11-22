PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $605,200.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $605,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Up 0.5 %

PubMatic stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.13. 363,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,680. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PubMatic Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 75,890 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 324,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 232,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 66,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.