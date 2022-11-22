Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Pure Cycle Stock Up 2.5 %

PCYO opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $253.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Pure Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

Institutional Trading of Pure Cycle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 78,706 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72,735 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 185,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 60,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 409,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 54,220 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

