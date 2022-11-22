Qtum Price Reaches $2.03 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $211.71 million and approximately $25.28 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00012517 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,128.03 or 0.06964109 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00032767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022995 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001452 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,422,282 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

