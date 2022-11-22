Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,246,201 shares.The stock last traded at $9.51 and had previously closed at $9.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The company had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 503.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 879.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 912,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 819,336 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $3,136,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $39,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

