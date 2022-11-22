Quant Trading 10.7% Lower This Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Quant token can now be purchased for $104.64 or 0.00659096 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $53.69 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Quant
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Quant
