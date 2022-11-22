Quantfury Token Price Reaches $8.80 on Major Exchanges (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $8.80 or 0.00054396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $88.00 million and approximately $64,854.40 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.51 or 0.08312104 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00464320 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.93 or 0.28487949 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.71993309 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43,490.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

