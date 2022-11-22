Quantfury Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $87.31 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 21st. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $87.31 million and approximately $45,895.01 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $8.73 or 0.00055181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.86827892 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25,163.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

