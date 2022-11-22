QuarkChain (QKC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.80 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $43.23 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

