QuarkChain Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $43.69 million and $3.23 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

