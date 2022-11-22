QUINT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $184,424.84 (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. QUINT has a total market cap of $980.91 million and $184,424.84 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00007601 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QUINT has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.28 or 0.08095819 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.82 or 0.00464415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,590.51 or 0.28493757 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

